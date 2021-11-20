Short Interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Decreases By 28.9%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 867,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the October 14th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $22.21 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $27,326,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

