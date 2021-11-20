Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Grows By 33.9%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the October 14th total of 97,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

TRNS opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Transcat has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $723.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 43.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 60.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

