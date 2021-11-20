Short Interest in TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Drops By 45.9%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,181,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the October 14th total of 2,181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.5 days.

TRSWF opened at $15.10 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TRSWF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.