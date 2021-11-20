Short Interest in The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Drops By 24.2%

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the October 14th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 401.0 days.

OTCMKTS NNWWF traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 632. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. North West has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

NNWWF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price target on North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

