Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Rises By 55.0%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,463,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

KF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. 5,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The Korea Fund has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

