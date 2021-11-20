Short Interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Grows By 49.4%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the October 14th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SYPR opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.42 million, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $29,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $509,360. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

