Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Grows By 70.0%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Source Capital by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Source Capital by 949.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 2,144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,617. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

