Short Interest in Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Declines By 25.9%

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,181,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 9,691,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 228.0 days.

Shares of Sembcorp Marine stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. Sembcorp Marine has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

