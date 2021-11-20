Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rises By 27.3%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.63. 19,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,976. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

