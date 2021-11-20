Short Interest in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expands By 45.9%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the October 14th total of 781,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE:REVG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 127,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. REV Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. REV Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.
In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
