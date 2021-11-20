Short Interest in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expands By 45.9%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the October 14th total of 781,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:REVG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 127,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. REV Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. REV Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

