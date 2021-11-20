Short Interest in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Drops By 36.2%

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 690,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of PNM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,914. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.3275 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

