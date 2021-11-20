Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Grows By 35.0%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the October 14th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.3 days.

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

