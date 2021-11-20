Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Declines By 45.0%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the October 14th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

OTCMKTS PSYTF traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.49. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Several analysts recently commented on PSYTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

