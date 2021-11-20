Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Rises By 60.5%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the October 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,853. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

