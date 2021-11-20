Short Interest in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Drops By 21.8%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 70,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nemaura Medical stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. Nemaura Medical has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of -0.31.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

