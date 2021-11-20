Short Interest in Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Declines By 33.3%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MHGU stock remained flat at $$21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.

