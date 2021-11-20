Short Interest in Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Declines By 33.3%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MHGU stock remained flat at $$21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $33.75.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile
