Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Expands By 33.1%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the October 14th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MeaTech 3D by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

Shares of MITC stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. MeaTech 3D has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.