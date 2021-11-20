Short Interest in Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Decreases By 21.1%

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LTUS stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products in the People’s Republic of China. Its products are prescription medicines, including valsartan, used to reduce hypertension and high blood pressure; brimonidine tartrate, used to constrict adrenaline receptors; levofloxacin lactate, an intravenous anti-bacterial drug; and nicergoline, an anti-dementia drug.

