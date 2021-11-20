Short Interest in Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Decreases By 21.1%

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
LTUS stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.
Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
