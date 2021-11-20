Short Interest in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Decreases By 45.6%

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the October 14th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGV. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 192.3% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 249,990 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGV stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. 386,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.25.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

