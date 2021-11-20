Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Declines By 35.2%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Jupiter Wellness stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

