Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Declines By 35.2%

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Jupiter Wellness stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.