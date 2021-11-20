Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Drops By 34.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCF traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $61.82. 4,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $64.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

