Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Increases By 33.3%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS IDKOY opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.21.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

