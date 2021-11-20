Short Interest in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Expands By 47.8%

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the October 14th total of 266,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ HAAC remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 268.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89,970 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 165.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 972.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 453,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC boosted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 2,311,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.