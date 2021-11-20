Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Drops By 46.4%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 75.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

FEO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,880. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

