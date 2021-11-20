Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expands By 30.2%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

FGBI stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $222.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. Equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.