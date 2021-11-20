Short Interest in Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Rises By 93.8%

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the October 14th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EEGI opened at 0.00 on Friday. Eline Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.
About Eline Entertainment Group
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eline Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eline Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.