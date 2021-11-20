Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Decreases By 36.3%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the October 14th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
DNBBY opened at $23.50 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71.
DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
DNBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.43.
DNB Bank ASA Company Profile
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
