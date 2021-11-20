Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Decreases By 36.3%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the October 14th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DNBBY opened at $23.50 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $2.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 89.77%.

DNBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.