Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Increases By 75.0%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

