Short Interest in Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Drops By 25.0%

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BOIRF opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. Boiron has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

About Boiron

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

