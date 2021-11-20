Short Interest in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Decreases By 34.4%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 793,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $10,110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 302.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 527,275 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $14,210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $466,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 300,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,831. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.