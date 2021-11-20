Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Rises By 25.6%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,989 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,904,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,223,585. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.48. 1,234,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,381. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATEN. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.