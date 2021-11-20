Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 388,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,060. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 45,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

