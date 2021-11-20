Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shimao Group stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. Shimao Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $2.0579 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

