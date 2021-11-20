Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 108,108.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $26.93 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.