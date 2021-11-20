Shard Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $228.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

