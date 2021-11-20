SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the October 14th total of 430,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGOC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOCO Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

