SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.21. SFL posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the second quarter worth about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SFL by 489.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in SFL by 409.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 483,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 960,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

