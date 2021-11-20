Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells $269,139.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 55,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

