Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCRB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $841.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 3.64. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

