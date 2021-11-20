Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $63.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $64.50. 510,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 822,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.