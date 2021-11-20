Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in October

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 14th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SDRLF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Seadrill has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

