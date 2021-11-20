Scott Schatz Buys 1,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 97.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.