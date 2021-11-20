Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.