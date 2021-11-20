Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Stake Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,122,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $32.33 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.