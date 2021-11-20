Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,823,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 126,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 96,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.