SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 27.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,538 shares of company stock worth $55,401,983 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $344.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.18 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.92. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

