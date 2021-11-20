SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 34,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

About SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY)

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. The firm manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and international route network. It operates through following geographical segments: Domestic, Intra-Scandinavian, Europe and Intercontinental.

