Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) CEO Acquires $2,000,578.44 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.36. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

