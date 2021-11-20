Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $907,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $1,136,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 76,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.43. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

