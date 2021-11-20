SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Update

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 782,800 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 14th total of 1,075,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWV remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,117. SANUWAVE Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.23.
About SANUWAVE Health
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.