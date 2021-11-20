SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Update

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 782,800 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 14th total of 1,075,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWV remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,117. SANUWAVE Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.23.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

